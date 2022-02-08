State police respond to 65 crashes in central Virginia, two of them fatal, after cool temps cause icy conditions

Virginia State Police said they responded to 65 crashes, two of them fatal, in central Virginia between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Jessica Shehan, a state police spokesperson, said a majority the crashes in the region were non-life threatening incidents, however, police did respond to two fatal crashes.

In Henrico around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 295 near the Varina exit where one person died.

Officials also said there was one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Goochland around 7:14 a.m. on I-64 between the Oilville Road and Ashland Road exits.

Neither victim has been identified.

Many crashes are still under investigation and police cannot confirm ice as a factor at this time, Shehan said. However this morning's icy conditions caused several roads and bridges to close due to safety concerns.

After the rain stopped Monday night, the sky cleared a little more quickly than anticipated, allowing the temperatures to inch below freezing. Bridges are especially vulnerable to ice in this situation because the air cools their road surfaces from above and below.

This is different from a normal roadbed, which only cools from the top. As a result, in borderline temperatures situations like this morning, wet bridges can turn icy more easily.

In the Richmond area, the Willey Bridge and Huguenot Bridge closed for a short time this morning due to wet and icy conditions. Most bridges and overpasses were iced over, according to a statement from Henrico.

Henrico County and the City of Richmond contacted their transportation department officials to treat the roads in preparation for rush hour traffic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reminded motorists to drive cautiously, maintain distance from other vehicles and be weary of icy paths until temperatures rise above freezing.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com 804-649-6340 Twitter: @Lyndon__G Meteorologist Sean Sublette contributed to this report.

