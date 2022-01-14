As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.

The broader picture remains the same with snow in the mountains of the state, rain at the coast, and a messy hybrid in between where ice will also be a problem. Richmond will be in that hybrid zone, so it’s getting tougher to see enough snow in Richmond for sledding or snowman building.

The biggest changes to the forecast involve air just above the freezing mark racing into the state from the southeast late Sunday. This means ice will be more of a concern, in the form of sleet and freezing rain, as Sunday afternoon evolves into nighttime.

The data also suggests the precipitation arrives a little later on Sunday, crossing into the state from North Carolina around midday, racing north, and enveloping the entire state right after dusk.

While some ice in Richmond is likely, the areas between Interstate 95 and the Blue Ridge Parkway are at greatest risk of more substantial ice — enough to cause power outages and keep surfaces slick for several hours.

For metro Richmond, expect snow to develop in the early to middle afternoon Sunday, but change over to sleet and freezing rain after an hour or so. The temperature will creep into the upper 20s in the afternoon and hold there until shortly after dusk, with about an inch or so of a slushy mess on the ground before a broader changeover to rain.

Winds will increase in the evening, bringing in just enough milder air to drive temperatures to around 40 as the evening progresses. While this still does not look like a classic ice storm for Richmond, a very thin coating of ice and wet snow will accumulate on surfaces before the wind picks up and all precipitation turns to rain, so scattered power outages are a distinct possibility.

There is real concern that the full changeover to rain may take an additional couple of hours, and if so, there would be more ice in Richmond. That will have to be ironed out in the last 24 hours before the precipitation begins.

A few hours of heavy rain will continue through Sunday evening with some gusty winds, then all precipitation shuts down within a few hours after midnight. This will leave a slushy mess of about an inch on surfaces for the start of Monday with daybreak temperatures very close to the freezing mark. Even with some breaks of sun, gusty and cold northwest winds will continue on Monday, keeping highs in the 30s.

To emphasize, conditions will change quickly to the west of Richmond on Sunday, with more ice in the counties immediately to the west, and more snow along the Blue Ridge and into the Shenandoah Valley. Locations along Interstate 81 are also likely to have some ice mix in with the snow, but there will be far more snow on the ground in those locations, with 8-12 inches common west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Not surprisingly, the greatest risk for power outages will be where the icing is expected to be the worst, between the eastern side of the Blue Ridge and the western suburbs of Richmond, so it’s a good idea to have a plan in case power goes out for a day or two.

Farther east toward the Chesapeake Bay, Williamsburg, and Hampton Roads, there will be only trace amounts of snow or ice, and it will largely be a windswept rainstorm. Strong winds will result in minor to moderate flooding at high tide on Sunday night along the tidal James and York Rivers and on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Bottom line for Richmond: A messy mix starting early Sunday afternoon, with snow to ice, and ultimately rain with gusty winds at night. Snow will accumulate quickly, but only leave about an inch or so of a slushy mess on the ground before the storm ends a few hours before dawn Monday.