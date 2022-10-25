Stray showers, then sunnier times return

Aside from a few spotty showers here or there on Wednesday, the forecast is dry through this coming weekend across metro Richmond. And there is no sign of truly Arctic air coming back in the next two weeks, giving practically no chance of a hard freeze until after Election Day.

The last few days of this month will bring temperatures near or above normal. While the days may not be especially warm, the nights will not cool as much as they typically do this time of the year.

The air will not be muggy, but it will be a little more humid than normal for the end of October, so the early evenings will not have that cool feeling like they did about a week ago, when Richmond had three consecutive nights in the 30s.

Although suburban and rural locations did briefly drop below freezing last week, Richmond did not have a widespread freeze. Last Thursday morning, the temperature dropped to 34 degrees at the official record keeping site on the east side of town, so 2022 will be the ninth consecutive year in which the city’s first freeze does not come until after Halloween.

Over the past 30 years (1992-2021), the average date of the first freeze has drifted back in the calendar to November 6, five days later than the average from the previous 30 years (1962-91).

Going back over the last 100 years, the average date is October 31.

This does fit in with the general climate warming trend for October statewide. Throughout the 20th century, Virginia would have an average October temperature below 54 degrees about every five years or so. There were some especially cold Octobers in the 1970s, but the coldest two Octobers on record were back-to-back in 1987 and ‘88.

Virginia has not had an October cooler than that 54-degree benchmark in the last 30 years (53.4 in 1992). Last year was the 5th warmest October on record, with an average statewide temperature of 62.4 degrees.

Peeking ahead toward Halloween

Even though the weather pattern does not look especially wet for the next couple of weeks, Halloween does bring the next best chance of rain as a small storm system approaches from the Gulf Coast states.

However, whether going out with the trick-or-treaters or staying home with an outdoor fire pit, it is too early to give up on a dry period for evening activities on Monday evening.

But it does not look cold. With no sign of Arctic air coming, you will not have to worry about big coats on Monday evening. Light jackets or dressing in layers will probably be fine as temperatures will be somewhere between the middle 50s to the middle 60s.