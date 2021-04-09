Strong storms across Southside Va. are likely to wind down this evening

8 p.m. update
Things are quieter around Richmond after that early evening storm, but there's still plenty of heavy rain and thunder to be found across Southside Virginia.
Another round of rain and thunder will try to move through the metro area over the next hour, but the odds of a damaging, severe storm are relatively low at this point as the ingredients wane or move out of the region.
The stronger activity near the North Carolina-Virginia border is moving west-to-east, so that will miss Richmond to the south.
The potential for a few severe storms will continue into the evening south and southeast of the Tri-Cities. A severe thunderstorm watch for that region continues until midnight, but it could be cleared early as conditions settle down.
This will be the last update for the evening.
6:55 p.m. update
The thunderstorm over Richmond is producing some half-inch hail and 30 mph gusts. So far, it hasn't reached damaging levels but we'll keep watching as it keeps moving to the northeast into parts of Henrico County between Lakeside and Sandston, then toward Mechanicsville.
There are no severe thunderstorm warnings in metro Richmond at this time, but a few severe cells along the North Carolina-Virginia border around Clarksville, Emporia and Chesapeake.
6 p.m. update
New thundershowers have started to pop up over Richmond and central Chesterfield County over the past 15 minutes, but they aren't severe as of 6 p.m. Any activity is likely to drift east over time. But new cells could continue to develop in or near the metro area over the next few hours.
So far, most of the action has been near the Virginia-North Carolina border. Several severe storms have been rumbling between Rocky Mount and Clarksville, including one that prompted tornado warnings over portions of Pittsylvania and Halifax counties. There haven't yet been any reports of damage in that area, but lots of quarter-sized hail and even some half dollar-sized hail.
Hampton Roads is also dealing with a cluster of severe storms with strong winds, hail and downpours.
4:10 p.m. update
Much of Southside Virginia is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.
This includes the Tri-Cities, but not Richmond. The watch area also stretches across Emporia, South Hill, South Boston, Danville, Martinsville, Wakefield, Franklin, Smithfield, Suffolk and Chesapeake.
As of 4 p.m., there are two main areas of storminess in the commonwealth. A cluster of strong-to-severe storms south of Roanoke is moving east into the Piedmont. There are also scattered strong and severe storms southeast of Richmond, between Surry and Chesapeake. That activity will move east and northeast across Tidewater.
Richmond is likely to stay dry over the next few hours unless an isolated storm manages to pop up overhead. Otherwise, it will take until the evening for that activity off to our west to get closer.
2 p.m. forecast
After several days of gorgeous spring weather, it's just our luck that rain and strong storms could blow into the region just in time for the weekend to start.
For most of metro Richmond, it's been several months since the last severe thunderstorm warning (December, August or July, depending on your town). And so far this spring, the chances have either fizzled or brushed just off to the south or west.
Could this afternoon or evening be the one to bring damaging winds and hail?
Potentially. But once again, the storm chances look a bit higher across Southside Virginia and relatively low north of Richmond.
Today's warm and humid air would provide ample fuel for storms to strengthen, and a front near the North Carolina-Virginia border could be the trigger to get them going.
Most computer models show a cluster of storms sweeping from west to east across the Piedmont between late afternoon and mid-evening. But for the most part, ingredients for severe storms are focused along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor.
That could result in some damaging 45 to 65 mph gusts and 1-inch diameter hail in spots. The environment is not particularly suited to a tornado threat, but one or two couldn't be ruled out if a rotating supercell develops.
At the very least, expect some heavier rain to move back into the picture.
So places around Petersburg, Wakefield, Franklin, Emporia, Farmville, South Hill, South Boston, Danville will want to pay attention for any warnings that may come out later.
But with beautiful spring weather on hand in the mean time, those with outdoor evening plans around metro Richmond would also be wise to keep in touch with the weather changes. The Charlottesville area is still socked in with clouds as of 2 p.m., but storms moving in from the west later this afternoon might pose a risk if things clear up and warm up some more.
