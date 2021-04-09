Strong storms across Southside Va. are likely to wind down this evening

Richmond is likely to stay dry over the next few hours unless an isolated storm manages to pop up overhead. Otherwise, it will take until the evening for that activity off to our west to get closer.

2 p.m. forecast

After several days of gorgeous spring weather, it's just our luck that rain and strong storms could blow into the region just in time for the weekend to start.

For most of metro Richmond, it's been several months since the last severe thunderstorm warning (December, August or July, depending on your town). And so far this spring, the chances have either fizzled or brushed just off to the south or west.

Could this afternoon or evening be the one to bring damaging winds and hail?

Potentially. But once again, the storm chances look a bit higher across Southside Virginia and relatively low north of Richmond.

Today's warm and humid air would provide ample fuel for storms to strengthen, and a front near the North Carolina-Virginia border could be the trigger to get them going.