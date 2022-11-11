 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong storms approaching Richmond

At 1 p.m., The Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette will give an update on storms approaching the Richmond area.

At 1 p.m., Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette gave an update on storms approaching the Richmond area.

The livestream has ended. A recording of it will appear above shortly. There will be another live update at 2 p.m.

Roanoke Times: Tornado warning for Roanoke Valley expires

Culpeper Star-Exponent: Tornado watch in effect until 3 p.m.

