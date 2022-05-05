Strong storms late Friday followed by a cool, damp weekend

While Friday will not be warm, it will be humid, and it will be the last time for several days the Richmond has temperatures that are not below normal.

Some small showers move through during the middle of Friday, then a couple of rounds of showers and intense thunderstorms race across Richmond late in the afternoon and into the evening.

The atmosphere will be primed to develop damaging thunderstorms across central and southern Virginia late Friday afternoon. Although it will not be especially hot, the high humidity will provide enough fuel to maintain some especially strong storms. Wind direction will be changing with elevation through the bottom few thousand feet of the atmosphere, contributing to the structure of these storms, and making them capable of high wind gusts.

Tornadoes will not be common, but to have one of two of these storms take on the spin required to produce a tornado would not be a surprise, so it’s a good idea to remember where to go in case the skies turn dark and the wind picks up.

In general, you want to be in the lowest level of a sturdy building, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible. This minimizes your risk of being hit with flying debris, whether the winds are tornadic or in a relatively straight line. Wind damage is wind damage.

The time frame of most concern is between 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, then things will quiet down later at night.

Cooler weather returns Saturday and it locks in place for a while. Rather than the dry cold spells of recent weeks, this weekend will be cloudy with several rounds of showers and a few periods of relatively steadier rain. Rain will not fall continuously for 48 hours this weekend, but it will be especially difficult to get more than a couple of hours of sun either day.

The storm system that produces the Friday afternoon storms will stall and spin off the Outer Banks this weekend, driving an east to northeast wind back into central Virginia. Effectively, this keeps clouds, a chilly breeze, and the threat of showers around for most of the weekend.

As those breezes settle in for Saturday, temperatures will not climb much above their daybreak levels. In fact, temperatures during the afternoon Saturday will probably begin to slide into the 50s, more than 15 degrees below normal for the time of year.

Mother’s Day activities will be more safely held inside on Sunday. A driving rain is not expected, and much of the day will just be cloudy and chilly. But showers are possible just about any time on Sunday. Combined with a raw northeast wind, Sunday will be far from ideal to be outside.