Sublette: Heat is on as hurricane season begins

Heat returns for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s both afternoons. But a break is coming soon.

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected late Thursday afternoon or Thursday night, signaling a milder and less humid period to follow, and conveniently lasting through the weekend.

Those thunderstorms will have the potential for wind damage, but the risk is not any greater than previous spells of thunderstorms Richmond has had so far this season.

After some lingering clouds on Friday morning, a sunnier sky works through for the afternoon, and both weekend days look generally sunny. Afternoon temperatures Friday through Sunday should hold in the lower 80s, and just as important for this time of year, there will be a drop in humidity that lasts through the weekend.

The lower humidity will make for very pleasant nights this weekend. Lower humidity allows the air to cool more quickly and easily once the sun sets, so lows will edge into the 50s.

Enjoy the cooler nights while we have them, because the hottest part of the year is approaching soon. The normal high in Richmond on June 1 is 82 degrees; the normal low is 60. But by the first of July, those normals are 89 and 68 degrees, respectively.

Hurricane season begins

The Atlantic hurricane season starts Wednesday, and almost on cue, there is an area to monitor in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This is the same system that was once Hurricane Agatha, which came ashore along the Pacific Coast of Mexico on Monday. The higher terrain of Mexico has shredded the storm, leaving a blob of rain and thunderstorms. However, there is still a modest circulation within that blob, so as it re-emerges over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening is expected.

Exactly how much it strengthens is unclear. Very preliminary indications suggest it will strengthen into a legitimate tropical storm and move from the Gulf of Mexico to the west coast of the Florida peninsula some time Friday or Saturday. But we are far from having enough information to confidently make projections on the severity of impacts from wind, rain or flooding.

Most of the data indicate its ultimate track would not directly influence Virginia. But, it is also conceivable that the storm, whatever shape it takes, would continue northeastward across Florida and into the Atlantic, but still be close enough to the Carolina coast to send rough surf back to the beaches from Myrtle Beach to Virginia Beach on Saturday and Sunday. Rain and some gusty winds at the beach from the periphery of the storm cannot be discounted yet either, but that is not the most likely option right now.

Nonetheless, if you have interests anywhere along the Florida Peninsula, or if you are planning to go to the beach this weekend, it is a good idea to follow along for the next couple of days to see how this blob of rain and thunderstorms develops.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Alex. Interestingly, this tropical system was initially named Agatha in the Pacific. But when a system manages to hold together as it crosses from the Pacific to the Atlantic, or vice versa, it takes on the name of the newer location. It is not common, but has happened several times over the past 50 years.

Richmond climate check

Meteorological summer starts on June 1, which is the three-month period with the highest average temperatures of the year. The summer solstice, which marks the start of astronomical summer, comes on June 21 at 5:14 a.m., and that is the day with the most daylight hours in the northern hemisphere.

Overall, the first five months of 2022 in Richmond have been a little bit warmer and a little bit drier than normal.

Looking back at May as a whole, the month was about 1.5 degrees warmer than normal, and rainfall was very close to normal. Meteorological spring, the collective months of March through May, was about two degrees above normal in, with rainfall about 1.4 inches below normal.

The full statewide and nationwide temperatures and precipitation analyses for May will be released by NOAA on June 8.