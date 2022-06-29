Sublette: Richmond's hottest month is getting hotter

As heat and humidity build for this coming weekend, Richmond will be true to its summer climatology: hot and humid with a small chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The chance on any given day this weekend is not especially large, but just enough to keep the idea in the back of your mind if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Pinpointing the precise difference between Saturday, Sunday and Monday is like splitting hairs. Afternoons will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and most of the time it will simply be humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Thunderstorms can get started any of those afternoons, but are a little more likely on Sunday as a dying disturbance pushes toward the state. That may give the atmosphere just enough of a push to get those showers and thunderstorms started.

***

Not surprisingly, July is Virginia’s hottest month, and it has become hotter over the past 10 years. The two hottest on record statewide came in 2012 and 2020, and July has been cooler than normal only once since 2009.

Examining Richmond’s average July temperature by decade, the warming signal jumps out even more. After a modest and short-lived pause in the first 10 years of this century, temperatures have started climbing once again.

Average July temperature in Richmond in degrees Fahrenheit:

2010s: 80.7

2000s: 78.4

1990s: 79.6

1980s: 79.2

1970s: 77.5

As the planet continues to warm, what we think of as normal will progressively change. In the last generation (30 years), the average July temperature in Richmond has increased from 78 to 80 degrees.

While that may not seem especially large, it skews the likelihood that any particular day will be hotter than it would have been in the 20th century.

Imagine being back in school and getting graded on a curve. Rather than most of the class getting a C, more of them get a B, and several more get an A. The temperatures in a warming climate work the same way.

Going back through Richmond’s weather records, every daily high temperature in July has fallen somewhere between 65 (1939) and 105 (1977, 2010). But as the climate warms, there will be fewer days in the lower half (below 85) and more in the higher half (above 85).

This means the whole group of July temperatures skews hotter, so extreme heat becomes more frequent, while those occasional cooler days become exceedingly rare.

Higher heat also enables higher humidity. A glass of water evaporates more easily in a warm room than a cold one, and the same effect occurs in the atmosphere. And whether it originates from soil moisture, rivers, lakes or oceans, more water vapor in the atmosphere makes it more difficult for your body to cool itself.

So don’t forget to take precautions this weekend, as this will be the longest truly muggy period Richmond has had so far this summer. The same reminders apply: stay hydrated, wear lightweight and light-colored clothes, and wear sunscreen.

The higher humidity also keeps the air from cooling as much at night, meaning low temperatures during this weekend and early next week will probably stay above 70 degrees. In effect, this further stresses the body in its effort to recover from the hottest part of the day.

So far this summer, Richmond has not had a three-day stretch with lows above 70 degrees, but that statistic is on borrowed time.