The chilly period of the past 10 days is about to come to an end.

Since April 24, Richmond has averaged about 4 degrees below normal, with the coldest days coming on April 25 and May 3.

Even so, Richmond is having its warmest calendar year on record thus far, a testament to how warm it had been before this cold spell hit. After a more seasonable weekend, temperatures will climb above normal for the start of next week.

The sluggish spiral of cold air that has been keeping the chill over the state this week moves away into the north Atlantic this weekend, returning us to afternoons in the 70s. But the leading edge of substantially warmer air advances into the state Sunday afternoon. As it arrives, a couple of small showers are possible, but there are no signs of a prolonged or steady rain.

Both Monday and Tuesday return to the 80s and, while it will not be muggy, you may notice an increase in humidity at the start of next week before temperatures edge back to normal by Wednesday or Thursday.

And by the end of next week, Virginia will work into a weather pattern that is consistently near or warmer than normal for the next couple of weeks, meaning no repeat of the recent chill.

The weather pattern will continue to be progressive, meaning no extended periods of big heat either, so there is not much worry about seeing afternoons in the 90s in the next couple of weeks, either.

The recent soaking rain that came to most of the state helped slow down the drying trend that had been progressing westward from the Chesapeake. With no signs of additional soaking rain, it should still be enough to keep us from drifting toward another drought.

Next week will likely bring some showers on occasion but, for much of metro Richmond, we should expect less than a half-inch of rain over the next 10 days.

Simulated tornado outbreak

On Thursday, the National Weather Service conducted an exercise at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Operations Center on Midlothian Turnpike. Representatives from local governments, police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and media worked through a simulated tornado outbreak with flash flooding across metro Richmond.

The exercise was held so that all partners involved in managing a weather disaster could better understand how communications and rapid response planning can be stronger and more efficient to save lives.

Included in the exercise was Josh Davis, chief operations officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, who relayed the challenges in deciding whether to keep students in school ahead of dangerous weather. It usually depends on how much time before the threat is expected to arrive. The entire process of getting all students home from school is three hours, if not longer, which is a huge consideration in that decision.

History has shown that communications between meteorologists and those making decisions could always be better.

“I had wanted to do something like this,” said Eric Seymour, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Wakefield office of the NWS. The end goal is to identify how their information is shared among partners and to see where improvements can be made.

A new digital platform for sharing information among the NWS, emergency managers and media is expected from the agency late this summer to enable faster and better decisions.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer,” Seymour concluded.

