Sublette: Thunderstorms late Thursday, but a nice weekend follows

Thursday brings the last of the heat for a while.

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening, then all signs point to a mainly sunny weekend with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s, cooler nights near 60 degrees, and low humidity for early June.

Thunderstorms late Thursday will have the potential for damaging winds, but the risk for damaging storms will be higher farther north toward Fredericksburg and Washington. However, just as the classical severe thunderstorm season of spring starts to fade, hurricane season gets started.

With hurricane season underway, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management held its hurricane season kickoff at their suburban Richmond operations center.

The agency is small, but strong. With fewer than 200 employees, VDEM coordinates response efforts with local, state and federal officials, and they work with private sector partners and volunteer organizations to provide information and tangible resources during and after an emergency.

Managing evacuations before a hurricane and the flooding that follows a landfall are among their biggest challenges during late summer and early fall. But VDEM is also heavily involved in hazard mitigation — supporting local communities in projects that reduce their susceptibility to disasters, and informing communities about their specific risks. These longer-term goals appear to be paying dividends, as VDEM reports a savings of $6 for every $1 spent on federal mitigation grants. Those grants make up the vast majority of their operating budget, as only 11% of their budget comes from the state.

The only current threat in the tropics is in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It remains a disorganized cluster of rain and thunderstorms, but the environmental conditions are favorable for it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex by the weekend. While still too early for specifics on the track of the system, southwest Florida and the Keys appear to be at the greatest risk leading into the weekend, with heavy rain likely the biggest impact. Steering winds will keep this system away from other locations on the Gulf Coast.

If the beach is in your plans this weekend, the storm will pose no direct threat from Myrtle Beach northward to Virginia Beach. Assuming the storm moves across Florida early in the weekend, it will likely continue northeastward into the Atlantic.

This will likely bring rough surf along the Carolina beaches, and the chance for some coastal flooding, especially south of Cape Hatteras. Depending on the precise track of the storm, some rain showers and gusty breezes around the western edge of the storm could graze the beaches on Sunday, but the storm will not turn westward into the Carolinas or Virginia.

Richmond climate check

Not surprisingly, summers are getting hotter in Richmond.

Since 1970, the average temperature during the collective months of June, July and August has increased just under 3 degrees.

Going back to the beginning of Richmond’s daily records shows a similar trend. Using a running 10-year average, the summer temperature has increased from about 76 degrees in the early 20th century to 78.5 degrees today.

For more on the science of the warming climate, check some of the excellent visuals from NASA.