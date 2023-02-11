Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For snow fans, this winter has been a disappointment away from Virginia’s mountains.

Most locations have seen snow showers, or even a dusting, but there are several areas in Virginia where snow has not been enough to measure.

Storm track and lack of consistent cold have been the reasons. Despite the Arctic blast around Christmas, the statewide average temperature for December was very close to average. Last month was the sixth warmest January on record — warmest since 1974.

February is already skewing warmer than average, and the weather pattern for the next three weeks suggests it will continue. A few quick punches of colder air will last for two or three days, but overall, the pattern favors a February that will end up at least a few degrees warmer than average.

On occasion, March can be colder than February. That was the case in 2018 when Virginia’s statewide average temperature was 4 degrees colder than February.

But for the time being, there is no obvious reason to expect that to happen this year.

Statistically, there is not much evidence for March to be specifically warm or cold after a warm January and February.

Other clues about March temperatures sometimes hide in larger climate fluctuations, like ocean temperature in the Pacific and wind direction in the stratosphere near the equator.

Pacific Ocean temperatures are a bit below normal, but rising a bit, especially near the equator. Winds in the stratosphere have been fairly consistent from the west.

These conditions were similar to what was occurring in 1976, and that March was about 5 degrees warmer than average. But that could just as easily be a statistical hiccup.

Another recurring feature may be taking shape in the atmosphere that could play a role in the temperatures for March — a sudden stratospheric warming.

The process, which has gotten lots of traction over social media in the last few days, is an infrequent, but dramatic warming of the air over the north pole in the stratosphere, about 15 miles above the ground.

Not coincidentally, this is the location of the stratospheric polar vortex, where intensely cold air spirals around the top of the planet. When rapid warming occurs, the circularity of the vortex is broken, and waves of cold air spill southward away from the pole. But whether one, or several, of those waves spills southward into North America, Europe, or Asia, is wide open for discussion.

The process is not smooth and it is far from instantaneous, but if the warming in the stratosphere comes to pass over the next several days, it does force us to be on the lookout for an unusually cold period during March.

A sudden stratospheric warming in February 2018 helped set up the weather pattern that made March colder than February. During March that year, most of Virginia did not have a day in the 70s until the 28th of the month.

All of that being said, it is too early to proclaim that March 2023 will be a repeat of five years ago. But even in an average year, the month is known for rapid fluctuations in weather. Virginia afternoons in March can sometimes reach the upper 80s, but nights can still crash into the teens.

The sun is already getting higher in the sky each day, much more so than a month ago, and it is working to warm things up. But the cold air that has developed in the Arctic all winter is not ready to give up just yet. March will likely bring us some wild rides.

