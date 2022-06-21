Summer begins and storms follow

Heat and humidity return to Richmond on Wednesday, leading to showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Only five days so far this month have reached into the 90s, the hottest coming last Friday when Richmond hit 97 degrees. Central Virginia should eclipse the 90-degree threshold for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon before showers and some heavier thunderstorms move in from the north during the latter part of the day.

The humidity will surge like last week, fueling the showers and thunderstorms, and making damaging winds and brief, heavy rain the biggest hazards. The steering winds are unusual for this time of year, bringing storms from the north rather than the southwest, which is an artifact of the cooler and less humid air we had over the weekend and earlier this week.

The threat for damaging storms is not especially high, but still important to keep in the back of your mind for late in the day and well after dark. Ordinarily, when storms approach from the southwest or west, the sun gets obscured a bit longer before the clouds thicken and the rain begins. With storms traveling from north to south, the natural sky cues indicating a coming storm may be a little shorter that what we have become used to.

Clearing takes place Thursday, leading to a seasonably warm, but not especially hot period for Friday and the weekend. Humidity will be noticeable but tolerable this weekend with afternoons in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows generally hold in the upper 60s.

The chance of cooling showers and thunderstorms will be very low from Thursday night through Sunday, so weather for outdoor plans and festivals this weekend looks good. Richmond will also be spared the intense heat impacting a broad area from St. Louis to San Antonio this Friday and Saturday, where afternoons will soar to between 100-105 degrees.

This leaves the next good chance for rain in Richmond to wait until Monday, with numerous showers and thundershowers ahead of some slightly cooler and less humid air for Tuesday of next week.

But a repeat of last weekend's cool surge is not expected.

Summer stripes

This month has been hotter than normal in Richmond so far, but it's not been one of the 10 hottest Junes in Richmond’s entire period of weather records. So far, it ranks 17th hottest going back to 1887.

The start of summer also brings a recurring image from meteorologists and other scientists from across the country and the world, a pattern known as the warming strips.

Developed by Ed Hawkins, a scientist in Great Britain, the original design highlights the average global temperature each year compared to a full 30-year average measured between 1971-2000.

Blue colors indicate cooler than average, and red colors indicate warmer than average. The surge of reds and oranges to the far right indicate how consistently warmer the planet has been over the past few decades.

Using different datasets from NOAA, the pattern can be redesigned to show how much warmer or cooler other locations across the world have been.

Statewide, and in Richmond, similar trends are found, with the past couple of decades being the most consistently warm periods since reliable daily temperature records have been kept. This matches other physical evidence from oceans, glaciers, and flora which indicate that the planet continues to warm from the increase in greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas.

These emissions continue to increase in 2022, erasing any drops in emissions observed immediately after the 2020 pandemic.