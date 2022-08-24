Summer weather doldrums go on, but a breakdown is on the horizon

Only subtle changes in the weather are ahead over the next several days across central Virginia. Aside from an odd shower or thunderstorm, the most noticeable change will be a modest rise in temperatures and humidity, especially at the start of next week. But the upper 90s are not coming back.
A weak system drifts by north of Virginia on Friday and Saturday, which will help nudge up the chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, but with the core of the system so much farther north, the chance of getting rain on either of those days is still less than a coin flip.
Daybreak temperatures will be around 70, and afternoons will be around 90 through the middle of next week, which is a few degrees above normal for the time of year.
There are compelling signs that this weather pattern will break toward Labor Day weekend, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about just how that will happen. A broad area of cool, dry air will develop over northern Canada early next week and work southeastward across the Great Lakes and New England just as Labor Day weekend gets started.
For Virginia, the big question is how much of an influence that broad area of cool and dry high pressure will play in our actual weather. While the center of that air mass probably does not get here, the generous north and northeast winds that circulate around it probably will. By itself, that would yield temperatures around 80 during the day and near 60 at night as next weekend got started.
But complicating matters is an increasingly noisy tropical Atlantic. There are signs in the data that a system could dislodge from the tropics and race somewhere into the continental United States before Labor Day weekend comes to a close. But those signs are wildly inconsistent in precisely where or when a tropical system could impact the coastline.
To see tropical systems show up in computer simulations 7-10 days into the future is not uncommon for this time of the year. But they give very little actionable information about planning or preparation, and many of these computer-generated storms often don't develop in the real atmosphere.
More than anything else, they are a reminder that it is time to pay closer attention to the tropics in the coming several days, and it’s a good idea to have a plan to deal with these storms — whether you are going to the beach or staying home.
Bottom line, there is no meteorological reason right now to forego a trip to the Virginia or Carolina beaches this coming Labor Day weekend. But do keep a close eye on the forecast over the next several days and next week. And do not be surprised if there are some large changes in the Labor Day forecasts over the next several days.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
