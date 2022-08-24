Summer weather doldrums go on, but a breakdown is on the horizon

Only subtle changes in the weather are ahead over the next several days across central Virginia. Aside from an odd shower or thunderstorm, the most noticeable change will be a modest rise in temperatures and humidity, especially at the start of next week. But the upper 90s are not coming back.

A weak system drifts by north of Virginia on Friday and Saturday, which will help nudge up the chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, but with the core of the system so much farther north, the chance of getting rain on either of those days is still less than a coin flip.

Daybreak temperatures will be around 70, and afternoons will be around 90 through the middle of next week, which is a few degrees above normal for the time of year.

There are compelling signs that this weather pattern will break toward Labor Day weekend, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about just how that will happen. A broad area of cool, dry air will develop over northern Canada early next week and work southeastward across the Great Lakes and New England just as Labor Day weekend gets started.

For Virginia, the big question is how much of an influence that broad area of cool and dry high pressure will play in our actual weather. While the center of that air mass probably does not get here, the generous north and northeast winds that circulate around it probably will. By itself, that would yield temperatures around 80 during the day and near 60 at night as next weekend got started.

But complicating matters is an increasingly noisy tropical Atlantic. There are signs in the data that a system could dislodge from the tropics and race somewhere into the continental United States before Labor Day weekend comes to a close. But those signs are wildly inconsistent in precisely where or when a tropical system could impact the coastline.

To see tropical systems show up in computer simulations 7-10 days into the future is not uncommon for this time of the year. But they give very little actionable information about planning or preparation, and many of these computer-generated storms often don't develop in the real atmosphere.

More than anything else, they are a reminder that it is time to pay closer attention to the tropics in the coming several days, and it’s a good idea to have a plan to deal with these storms — whether you are going to the beach or staying home.