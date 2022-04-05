Sun returns for Wednesday, but the showers are back on Thursday

Tuesday night’s rain will give way to breaks of sunshine and temperatures back in the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon. This gives Richmond a break between systems, as more spells of rain are ahead very late Wednesday night and Thursday.

In addition to the relatively lighter showers Thursday, a passing thunderstorm is also likely with some brief, but intense rain. Damaging thunderstorms will not be common, but isolated wind damage is possible in some of the more intense storms and squalls.

Most noteworthy is that the chance for thunderstorms begins a few hours before sunrise on Thursday morning, so do not be surprised if you are woken up by thunder rumbling across central Virginia between midnight and dawn.

Cooler and drier air follows on Thursday evening, setting the stage for a dry weekend, but one with temperatures several degrees below normal. Highs this weekend stall in the 50s to near 60, with lows drifting into the 30s Saturday and Sunday nights. Chilly breezes will also return each afternoon, but neither day looks especially windy.

A hard freeze is not expected this weekend, but temperatures will approach the freezing mark both nights. Sunday will be the colder of those two nights, with a better chance of some frost forming in the last few hours before sunrise on Monday morning.

Monday begins another temperature turnaround, this time keeping afternoon temperatures most of next week in the 60s and 70s with lows generally in the 40s.

Sunshine Check

Since the spring equinox a couple of weeks ago, the amount of daylight has been increasing quickly, increasing by about 2.5 minutes each day, and backing the sunrise time in Richmond to before 7 a.m.

By Monday next week, central Virginia will have 13 hours of daylight.