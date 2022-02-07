Sun returns with a warming trend on Tuesday

After rain ends this evening in Richmond, clouds will linger through most of the night. Those clouds will keep the temperatures from dropping too quickly, so roads and surfaces will remain wet overnight, but not become icy.

The weather pattern goes quiet for several days across Virginia with a modest warm up for the middle of the week. There will be some disturbances going by to the north and some going by to the south, but a dry period is developing in Virginia for the rest of the week and the beginning of the weekend.

Temperatures will average several degrees above normal this week, with highs generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

While the warming trend will be modest, it will probably feel pretty good considering the weather of the past couple of weeks. Since January 21, only 4 days have been warmer than normal in Richmond, and 2 of those days came with the rain at the end of last week.

By Sunday, some much colder air will be on our western doorstep and a new disturbance will be approaching from the southwest. There is an opportunity for the elements to come together for some rain or snow late Sunday or Monday, but it’s still too early to make any plans on how that system will impact Virginia.