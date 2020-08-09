Sunday Weatherline

July’s heat ties an all-time Va. record
Of the past 1,507 months on record in Virginia, July 2020 just tied the hottest one. The statewide average of 78.7 degrees last month matched July 2012’s monthly (and all-time) records, per NOAA. July was also record-hot for six other northeastern states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.