Sunday Weatherline
Sunday Weatherline

Laura’s threats failed to materialize in central Virginia on Saturday. Storms flared elsewhere, dumping heavier rain toward the Potomac River and Maryland. Richmond saw just 0.02 inch. It wasn’t enough to hit our August rain record, but Monday’s storms might be.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

