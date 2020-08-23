 Skip to main content
Sunday Weatherline
The countdown to fall is now less than one month. Sept. 1 begins our climatological season of temperature decline. In astronomy, the autumnal equinox occurs at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Richmond loses 1 hour and 10 minutes of sunlight between now and the equinox.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

