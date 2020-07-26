Sunday Weatherline

Alas, 2020 likely among hottest years
Globally, 2020 is “virtually certain” to rank among the five hottest years of the industrial era, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Year-to-date, it’s running in second place. There’s a 35.8% chance that 2020 tops 2016’s record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.