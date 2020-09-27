 Skip to main content
Sunday Weatherline
Hurricane Gloria grazed Virginia 35 years ago on Sept. 27, 1985. The coast saw less damage than feared — its menacing eye passed just to our east as it bolted from Cape Hatteras to Long Island in a mere 10 hours. Still, up to 8 inches of rain soaked Tidewater.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

