Sunday Weatherline
Sunday Weatherline

Tropical storm forms over South Florida

The latest tropical threat isn’t heading for Virginia, but will be felt on the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Sally formed over South Florida on Saturday, and could be a potent, slow-moving hurricane by early Tuesday as it nears eastern Louisiana and Mississippi.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

