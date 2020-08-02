Sunday Weatherline

July in Richmond ties all-time high
Last month wasn’t just Richmond’s hottest July. It tied August 1900 as the all-time hottest month in 140 years of local records. July’s highs and lows averaged to 82.9 degrees. Williamsburg and Norfolk also set monthly heat records, according to NWS Wakefield.
