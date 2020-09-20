 Skip to main content
Sunday Weatherline
Sunday Weatherline

Saturday’s high tied 1929 record

At 65 degrees, Saturday tied Richmond’s coolest high for Sept. 19 set in 1929. Mid-to-upper 60s expected today, and Monday would be just above records for those dates. Record lows would take upper 30s or low 40s. We’re not far off, but it’s likely out of reach.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

