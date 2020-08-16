Sunday Weatherline

50-day streak of highs at or above 85 ends
The same conditions that made Saturday so rainy also suppressed the heat. With a high of 75 degrees as of 5 p.m., it was Richmond’s coolest day since June 17 when it was 70. That also ended a record-long 50-day streak of highs at or above 85 dating to June 26.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
