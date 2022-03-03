Sunny and cool Friday, but a big a warm up is getting close

After a sunny and cooler Friday, winds turn from the south, then southwest over the next couple of days, sending temperatures soaring more than 20 degrees above normal for Sunday and Monday. A few cloudier periods will mix in during the weekend, but no rain is coming for the next few days.

Pollen is starting to creep up, with elm, juniper, and maple pollens reaching medium-high levels. After they nudge down some on Friday, they will creep back up and remain moderately high through early next week. The next good chance to wash the pollen out of the air comes Monday night into Tuesday, but until then, expect those tree pollens to stay at the current moderate to high levels.

Don’t be fooled by the warm surge coming Sunday and Monday, we are still a long way away from having our last freeze of the season. Temperatures return to more seasonable levels on Tuesday, which will send lows back into the 30s for at least one night next week.

And while early, there are signals in the data suggesting a much bigger cool down for the weekend of March 12-13. We may have highs holding in the 30s for a day or two before the middle of the month.

4-Day Forecast for Richmond:

Friday: Mostly sunny, much cooler than the past few days. High 54.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High near 70.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, with a very warm afternoon. High near 80.

Monday: Sun and clouds; continued very warm. High 82.