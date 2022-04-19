Sunny and cool Wednesday, and everything points to a very warm weekend

Tuesday night’s chill in central Virginia will quickly become a memory for the second half of this week and the weekend.

Wednesday brings sunshine, with fewer pesky clouds and much less of a breeze compared to Tuesday, as temperatures return to the 60s for the afternoon.

The warming trend steps temperatures back toward normal for Thursday, then turning very warm for the weekend and the start of next week. Afternoon temperatures this coming weekend will soar into the 80s, but that is far from record territory. Records this time of year in Richmond are in the middle 90s.

After an edging back of the pollen on Tuesday, expect it to jump and remain high for the rest of this week, with oaks and maples contributing most to the tree pollen through the weekend.

While many are eager to enjoy the very warm weather this weekend, be mindful of the temptation to believe that the warm weather is here to stay, as the atmosphere has other things in mind for next week.

Brutal cold is not expected, but there are signs that some chill returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, so nights in the 40s will not be a thing of the past once we get beyond the weekend. And climatologically in Virginia, it is difficult to keep it in the 80s during the afternoons for more than about a week at a time in middle to late April.

Many places across metro Richmond received between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain on Monday, which was much needed. The next several days will be dry, with no signs of organized rain or significant showers until at least Monday night or Tuesday of next week.