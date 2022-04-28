Sunny on Friday, but a less pristine weekend

After the chilly start on Friday, it looks increasingly difficult for low temperatures to drift deeply into the 30s again until the fall.

Warmer air is building a few states to the southeast, and while it will be slow to nudge in this weekend, it will gently settle into Virginia early next week, leaving the chill to hold just enough to the north.

The weekend will not be as pristinely sunny as the past couple of days, but soaking rain is not coming either. Much more cloud cover mixes with the sun both days this weekend, with a few showers drifting across the state each day.

On Saturday, the showers look to hold farther southwestward from Richmond, so be on the lookout if heading toward Buggs Island or Smith Mountain lakes.

A larger but less organized disturbance pushes across the state late on Sunday, touching off a few showers across metro Richmond. Even so, the day does not look particularly wet, and the amount of rain will be less than a tenth of an inch.

April comes to a close this weekend and, despite the chill of the past few days, it will likely finish a little bit warmer and drier than normal. Barring some unexpected showers this Saturday, Richmond will officially finish with 2.22 inches of rain for the month.

Longtime weather followers know that the city’s weather records are taken at Richmond International Airport, but weather can be very different across the metropolitan area.

Data from the volunteer Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (known as CoCoRaHS) shows April was wetter on the west side of town, with several locations in western Chesterfield and Henrico counties getting between 3 and 4 inches of rain this month.

And with the beginning of May comes another way to think about the seasons. Astronomical summer begins on June 21. Meteorological summer (also known as climatological summer) begins June 1. But solar summer starts late next week on May 5.

Solar summer is the quarter of the year with the most daylight and when the sun is highest in the sky. This is the time of year when your skin is most susceptible to sunburn from ultraviolet rays, no matter the temperature outside.