Sunshine returns, and a new analysis is out on Richmond rainfall trends

Sunny for Thursday and Friday, with afternoon temperatures both days in the 60s. Chilly breezes will return for Thursday afternoon, but in the sunshine, it will still feel comfortable outside.

However, the chill will be back on Thursday night.

Dry and cool air beneath a clear sky and lighter winds will allow temperatures to creep into the 30s late Thursday night. Areas of frost are likely by first thing Friday morning, especially in areas farther away from central Richmond.

Suburban and rural communities may get to the freezing mark shortly before sunrise on Friday, but a widespread hard freeze is not expected on Thursday night.

Warmer air will be poised just to the southwest of Virginia for the weekend, but it will not quite surge into the state until the first of next week. Instead, more cloud cover will be around both days and the chance for some showers also returns.

Neither Saturday nor Sunday look especially wet, but a couple of rounds of small showers are possible, especially on Sunday. For now, it’s probably not enough to change any outdoor plans, but certainly worth keeping in the back of your mind.

Once the warmer air returns for next week, most signs point to temperatures near or above normal for the first week in May, keeping afternoon temperatures generally in the 70s and nights in the 50s. Next week will also bring an end to the big swings in temperatures over the past couple of weeks.

While big fluctuations in temperatures are to be expected in April, they have been especially large recently. Since April 12, only three days in Richmond have been within five degrees of normal.

Richmond Climate Check

A new analysis from the people at Climate Central examined rainfall trends across the country over the last half century.

Rather than examining the total amount of rainfall each year, the analysts divided the total amount of rain by the amount of time that rain was falling.

As the climate warms, higher precipitation rates should be expected, as a warmer atmosphere supports more evaporation from surfaces.

For the 150 sites where reliable data was available, 90 percent showed a general increase in rainfall rates. For Richmond, the increase in average precipitation rate was a little more than 10 percent over the last 50 years.

Higher rainfall rates raise the long-term risk of flash flooding, and this risk is substantially higher in urban and suburban areas. More pavement and concrete decrease the amount of surface area that is permeable to rainfall, meaning water runs more quickly into nearby small streams and creeks, putting property and infrastructure at a greater flood risk.

Quantifying the costs is challenging, but a study from Stanford last year attributed about one-third of nationwide flood damage costs to the precipitation changes from 1988 to 2017.

See the complete results of the Climate Central analysis, including the data from all 150 sites, at their website.