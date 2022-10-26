Sunshine returns Thursday, but for a limited time

The areas of low clouds and the foggy mornings will take a break on Thursday, but it may not be for long.

Light winds from the northeast over the last three days have kept a deck of clouds hovering over most of eastern Virginia, only giving way from time to time across metro Richmond.

But north winds on Thursday bring dry air from the Midwest as a broad area of high pressure strengthens as it sprawls eastward to the New England coast. The result is a sunny, breezy, and cool day for central Virginia, with afternoon temperatures close to normal, in the middle 60s.

But, as that system pushes farther east, it turns the winds back from the northeast into Virginia, dragging moisture from the Atlantic and into eastern Virginia once again on Friday. Like the last few days, the moisture will be confined to the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday.

But to get substantial rain development, clouds generally need to extend much higher into the atmosphere, and for the next few days, the air above 5000 feet will be exceedingly dry. The low cloud deck can produce spotty drizzle and mist, especially in the morning when areas of fog develop, but the kind of rain that would help out the water table will be noticeably absent.

In fact, if you have friends in aviation, they may brag about how blue the sky is above the cloud deck on Friday or Saturday.

More rain needed

Over the last two months, Richmond has had 3.46 inches of rain, less than half of the typical rain during this time, making it the 15th driest comparable period (August 26 to October 25) on record.

Halloween brings the next strong chance of rain, and very early data suggest most of it would fall during the daylight hours. But it is too early to plan on that timing just yet.

The week that follows Halloween does not look especially wet either. The general storm track will be from Tennessee through the Ohio Valleys, keeping the soaking rain west of the Appalachians, and leaving central Virginia with lighter rounds of showers.

While we could use the rain, the areas in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys need it a bit more right now. Both rivers flow into the Mississippi River, which remains at dramatically low levels downstream from St. Louis.