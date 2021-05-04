Surprise tornado with 115 mph winds struck Northumberland County on Monday

It's not unusual to have a lone tornado on a severe weather day, but it is uncommon that one would not be accompanied by some other instance of high wind, hail or flooding.

Wakefield's Doppler radar detected a fairly small, 6-mile-wide thunderstorm moving northeast out of Tappahannock on Monday afternoon. It had weak but persistent signs of rotation aloft. Due to the curvature of the Earth and the angle of a radar beam, the parts of the storm below 6,000 feet, where rotation was obviously much stronger, were not in view.

But another tell-tale radar signature appeared over Lewisetta by 3:15 p.m., showing that the storm lofted debris at least 7,000 feet into the air.

Monday's tornado was the only one in Virginia, but there were at least several others widely scattered across the nation in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. A rotating supercell barely grazed the northern tip of the commonwealth as it moved from West Virginia to Maryland.

Northumberland was recently struck by two tornadoes last August during Tropical Storm Isaias. The first, rated EF-2, raced northward out of Kilmarnock but dissipated before reaching Heathsville. The second, rated EF-1, hit Fleeton and Buzzards Point just south and west of Reedville.

