Temperatures nudging up the next few days, and the pollen will too

Aside from a gradual warming trend leading into the weekend, the weather in central Virginia will remain fairly quiet for the next several days.

Thursday brings more clouds than Wednesday, and small showers are likely to pop up westward toward the Blue Ridge, but they will likely dry up before reaching metro Richmond. South breezes will develop in the afternoon and nudge temperatures into the lower 70s, which is close to average for this time of year.

A hint of a north breeze on Friday will delay the larger warmup for another day, but sunshine still gets afternoon temperatures into the middle 70s.

Both days this weekend look dry and warm, with afternoon temperatures in the 80s and daybreak temperatures in the 50s.

Oak and pine pollen levels edged back up on Wednesday, and they will surge again through the weekend as the weather warms up. Expect the levels to remain high until Tuesday, when the next good chance for rain returns.

If you think the temperature swings have been especially large over the last week or so, you’re not imagining things. April is known for having big swings, but in the last nine days, Richmond has had three days more than 10 degrees above normal and three days more than 10 degrees below normal. This weekend will probably swing us back more than 10 degrees above normal for at least a day or two.

But be on the lookout for another surge of chill later next week. Precisely how cool is still not certain, but the 80s that are coming this weekend are certainly not here to stay.