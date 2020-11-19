Thanksgiving Day outlook: mild air and unsettled rain chances for central Virginia

With heightened interest in outdoor alternatives, there's plenty riding on the Thanksgiving Day forecast this year.

Unfortunately, it's being clouded by more uncertainty than we'd like to see now that it's less than one week away.

In brief: It might rain across Virginia on Thanksgiving, or Thursday could be dry if showers come and go on Wednesday night instead.

With any luck, the whole day won't be a washout, but we could be left with soggy ground and cloudy skies either way.

At least temperatures won't stray too far from normal for late November.

It looks like morning 40s and afternoon 60s are the most likely scenario for Thanksgiving Day, with several degrees of wiggle room depending on cloudiness and wind direction.

But for those eyeing other parts of the holiday weekend, more rain could dampen Friday and Saturday.

The uncertainty comes down to a low and front that will be scooting from west to east across the country, and their position and strength on Thursday. Then, more unsettled weather could follow to end the week.