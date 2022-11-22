Thanksgiving travel weather looking good

The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Aside from a few small showers along the Carolina coast, no rain is expected from Atlanta to Boston. Traveling westward also looks good, with dry roads all the way to Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Nashville.
Most areas east of the Mississippi will get rain either late Saturday or Sunday, but with temperatures near or above normal through the weekend, there is no threat of snow.
Virginia
Sun and clouds on Thanksgiving Day with afternoon temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Be on the lookout for some small showers passing through the state on the morning of Black Friday, especially in the counties close to the North Carolina state line. But it will not be especially cold — generally in the 50s.
After some sun returns Saturday with temperatures in the 60s, a larger area of rain moves across the state Saturday night and early Sunday. This system will bring a few hours of rain from Bristol to Fredericksburg and from Charlottesville to the Eastern Shore. For now, it looks like the rain will clear the state by early afternoon, allowing temperatures to recover into the lower 60s for the afternoon.
Low temperatures will hold several degrees above freezing this weekend, so there is no risk of wet roads turning icy at night.
South: Carolinas to Georgia
Like in Virginia, it will be dry on Thanksgiving, but a little warmer, with afternoon temperature in the 60s. But occasional light rain will move through on Friday morning and early afternoon with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.
After a dry Saturday with temperatures in the 60s, the next area of rain moves through late Saturday night into midday Sunday. Some heavier pockets of rain will push through, but not enough for flooding. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s during the rain, and nudge into the 60s for the afternoon.
West: Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh
A dry Thanksgiving is ahead, even though there will be increasing clouds. And even as far north as Pittsburgh, the temperatures will be tolerable for the end of November. Temperatures on Thanksgiving afternoon hover in the lower 60s in Kentucky and Tennessee, but lower 50s up the Ohio River toward Pittsburgh.
Small showers move through on Friday morning, otherwise, a mostly cloudy and cooler Black Friday with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in Pittsburgh to near 60 in Nashville.
More consistent rain moves in late Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The rain will be done by daybreak Sunday in Kentucky and Tennessee, but still be coming down on occasion until about midday for western Pennsylvania.
Traveling through the Laurels of Pennsylvania on Sunday morning and early afternoon, you may see some wet snowflakes, but no accumulating snow is expected. Nonetheless, it will be a cloudy and damp drive back to Virginia from there on Sunday with some gusty northwest winds.
North: Washington to Boston
In the Northeast Corridor, Thanksgiving Day looks especially nice, with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s from Washington to Philadelphia, and 40s from New York to Boston.
Some occasional light rain moves through during the midday hours of Friday with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, and if you are heading into upstate New York, you may see some snow showers, but not enough for a legitimate accumulation.
A quick burst of chill moves in Friday night with some chilly north winds, but even so, temperatures will only be below freezing for a few hours, returning to the upper 40s to lower 50s with sunshine on Saturday afternoon.
The same system that brings rain early Sunday to the Southeast and Ohio Valley will bring its rain to the Northeast from Sunday morning through the late afternoon. While it will be safely above the freezing mark, in the 40s to lower 50s, there will be some heavier bursts of rain and some gusty winds on the drive back to Virginia.
As always, the precise timing of rain is challenging to forecast this far in advance, so it is always a good idea to check the local forecast once a day. But we feel strongly that there will be no significant ice or snow to deal with this weekend. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
Correction: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect location of the photo. This version has been corrected.
Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.
A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over the Museum District for a chance to peek at the changing colors.
Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.
I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
