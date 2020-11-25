Wednesday update

The forecast for Thanksgiving is still on track, and it's mostly good news.

Showers are most likely across central Virginia around daybreak, but rain chances will taper through the late morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves away to the east.

There's still a slight chance for a passing sprinkle in the afternoon, but it wouldn't last long or amount to much. Most places can expect to stay dry after lunchtime. But due to the scattered nature of the rain, some may see their last drops around 9 a.m.

After a cloudy start, clearing skies in the afternoon should help push highs close to 70 degrees across central Virginia. Otherwise, expect a humid feel to the air and a light breeze from the southwest.

Mostly sunny, dry and mild weather is still in store for Friday. Saturday's rain chance is trending very low, so outdoor plans are still in good shape.

A system early next week looks like it will bring more soaking rain to the area, but its arrival has slowed from Sunday into Monday. So Sunday could still feature some decently dry and sunny conditions, but it will be trending cooler into the 50s.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. You can contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.