Thanksgiving weather update: plan for morning showers but warm temperatures

In a word, Richmond's Thanksgiving weather outlook is: improving.

There's still a likelihood of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but conditions look to improve by the afternoon and evening as a cold front clears offshore.

And the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the holiday weekend forecast has also improved, revealing more mild and dry times to take advantage of time outside.

So despite the gloomy and damp start to Thanksgiving, there's plenty of good news.

• The rain isn't likely to last all day on Thanksgiving. It's still too early to say exactly when it clears out of metro Richmond, but probably no earlier than 11 a.m. or no later than 5 p.m. Midday outdoor plans can't be written off yet, but later in the afternoon looks more favorable. (We'll fine-tune this in another midweek update).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Rain amounts on Thursday will be light or moderate, on the order of one-quarter inch, or one-half inch tops. And most of that would fall before 10 a.m.