After several extraordinary months of activity, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.
Though the season's strongest hurricanes steered far away from Virginia, we felt many of those storms indirectly in the form of remnant rainfall. Together, they made an already wet and flood-prone year for our state turn even soggier.
More storms could still develop in December, though it's extremely unlikely that any would affect our region due to stronger winds and cooler ocean temperatures near North America.
Data source for maps: National Weather Service, National Hurricane Center. Satellite pictures are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.
In October, Hurricane Delta battered the same section of Louisiana coast that Laura hit several weeks earlier. As with Laura, it weakened after coming ashore and spread light-to-moderate rain across Virginia.
Zeta maintained tropical storm status as it crossed into Virginia on Oct. 29. Most of the gusty winds were to the right of its track, in the southern and eastern tiers of the state. Meanwhile, the heaviest rain fell to the left of its track across the northern and western regions.
Eta's long and erratic path from the western Caribbean to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard involved two landfalls in Florida. Though it did not strike Virginia directly, a cold front interacted with the northbound moisture and dumped heavy rain across the state.
Tropical Storm Eta was indirectly responsible for the heavy rain that led to flooding across Virginia in mid-November. The James River gauges near Richmond avoided major flooding, but hit their highest marks since 2003.