After several extraordinary months of activity, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

Though the season's strongest hurricanes steered far away from Virginia, we felt many of those storms indirectly in the form of remnant rainfall. Together, they made an already wet and flood-prone year for our state turn even soggier.

More storms could still develop in December, though it's extremely unlikely that any would affect our region due to stronger winds and cooler ocean temperatures near North America.

Data source for maps: National Weather Service, National Hurricane Center. Satellite pictures are from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.