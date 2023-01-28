The 3 biggest weather-impacted NFL playoff games

With the NFL conference championship games this weekend, we looked back at the memorable weather from three historic NFL playoff games.

No. 3: Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots, Jan. 19, 2002

Also known as the Tuck Rule Game, a controversial play effectively launched the legend of quarterback Tom Brady. Had it been a noon game, there may have been a different result. The morning had been clear, and clouds thickened as the day went on.

But the game started at 8 p.m. with snow moving into southern New England around dusk, picking up in intensity about an hour before kickoff.

It was not an especially strong storm by New England standards, with about 4 inches of snow on the ground by the time it all ended a couple of hours after midnight.

Nonetheless, timing is everything. Snow fell throughout the game with a north breeze and temperatures in the upper 20s. Because the temperature was not several degrees below freezing, the snow was heavy and wet, and because the game was at night, it was easier for snow to accumulate on the field.

Of course, wet snow accumulating on the field makes the ball more slippery. A reversed fumble call would help send the game to overtime, and the Patriots would go on to win. Ultimately, they would capture their first Super Bowl win that season, defeating the St. Louis Rams.

No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, Dec. 31, 1988

The sky at midday was clear at Soldier Field in Chicago, but an eerie fog enveloped the stadium for the second half. Henceforth, this game has been known as the Fog Bowl.

Soldier Field is on the western shore of Lake Michigan, and for most of the morning, the wind had been light, but from the west. That offshore wind helped keep the sky clear with temperatures in the middle 30s.

However, a distant storm was moving away, allowing the wind to shift gently and quietly. Now from the east, the wind slowly dragged Lake Michigan air onshore.

Four days before the game, Chicago had more than an inch of rain, mixed with wet snow. In the three days that followed, the temperature never got above freezing, leaving the ground especially cold and wet for multiple days.

Lake Michigan was not frozen over. Its temperature was close to 40 degrees, meaning the air right over the lake was also 40 degrees and nearly saturated. While certainly not warm, the air over the lake was still several degrees warmer than the air over land.

Once the wind gently turned from the east, all of that relatively warmer air drifted over the cold, wet ground in and around the stadium.

The temperature of the air advancing from the lake dropped as it came into contact with the cold, damp ground onshore, and all of the previously invisible water vapor condensed into tiny water droplets — a cloud we see as dense fog.

This particular fog is called a mixing cloud, meaning it forms when two different air masses with high moisture content and different temperatures come into contact.

Mixing clouds are common. When you go outside on a cold day and see your breath, you are forming the tiny water droplets that make up a mixing cloud. The same thing happens in aviation, as a jet engine exhausts water vapor into a cold, humid environment. That type of mixing cloud is also known as a condensation trail.

The Bears won that game, but would lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship game.

No. 1: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 31, 1967

The legend of the Ice Bowl has only grown larger in time, as the game was played in the middle of an epic cold period in Green Bay.

After reaching 52 degrees on Dec. 21, the temperature did not get above freezing again in Green Bay until Jan. 17.

A fresh push of brutally cold air raced in from the north the morning of the game, and two inches of snow sat on the ground from several days before.

In the early morning hours of game day, the temperature was still a few degrees above zero, but the north wind whipped polar air across Wisconsin, dropping the temperature as the day went on. By the 1 p.m. kickoff, it was minus-12 degrees, and it dropped a few more degrees before the game ended. With the constant 10-15 mph winds, the wind chill for the duration of the game was in the minus-30s.

That level of cold is legitimately dangerous, as frostbite sets in to exposed skin within 15-30 minutes. Even by Wisconsin standards, this game was brutal. For perspective, the normal high for the end of December in Green Bay is 25 degrees.

A subsurface system was used the keep the field warm on the night before the game, and to make sure it stayed warm, the field was covered by a tarp. But during the night, just enough heat was generated from the system to soften the frozen ground and form tiny pools of water beneath the tarp. When the tarp was rolled away before the game, the water left behind on the field froze within minutes, making the playing surface icy.

The Packers beat the Cowboys on a quarterback sneak by Bart Starr late in the game. Two weeks later, they went on to beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II in Miami.

Kickoff temperature there was 68 degrees.