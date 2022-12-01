The December snow search begins

Over the next several days, the weather pattern remains progressive across Virginia, meaning we will not get stuck in one consistent spell that is particularly cold, warm, wet, or dry through the first third of December.

There will be some modest ups and downs in temperatures, but the search for snow early in the month is likely to come up short.

A couple of well-defined storm systems move across Virginia in the next week. The first brings some nuisance showers to begin the weekend, and the second brings a better chance for rain in the first half of next week. But in each case, temperatures throughout the state will be too warm to support snow.

The first legitimate chance for snow is lurking for the weekend of December 10. But even that looks tenuous.

Most available data suggest some type of well-organized storm system moving west to east across the southeastern United States within a day or so of Saturday the 10th. The data also indicate a large source of Arctic air anchored to the north of Virginia as the storm moves by.

This means there is a modest signal embedded within the noisy atmosphere that there is something brewing, but serious questions remain on whether or not the storm gets close enough to Virginia, and if so, whether or not the air will be cold enough here to support snow.

Even if the temperature here at the ground is below freezing, the temperatures aloft must be taken into consideration. Especially in areas east of the Blue Ridge, the temperature can be below freezing at ground level, but be in the upper 30s just a few thousand feet up.

The wind direction directly overhead is rarely the same throughout the depth of the atmosphere. Routinely during the winter, colder air drains in from these Arctic air masses anchored in New England, sliding southward in the bottom few hundred feet of the atmosphere like spilled molasses oozing along a kitchen countertop.

Simultaneously, as a storm approaches, the wind a few thousand feet up will be from the south, bringing in clouds and precipitation with moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico or the nearby Atlantic Ocean. But with that south wind aloft, temperatures can nudge several degrees above freezing at that altitude, melting the falling snow that formed much higher up in the sky.

This creates a vertical temperature profile in the atmosphere opposite from what we intuitively think. In this case, in the bottom few thousand feet of the atmosphere, the temperature rises with increasing altitude. This profile, called an inversion, is especially common in central and eastern Virginia in the winter.

Just a degree or two of change a few thousand feet up makes the difference between snow and ice here at ground level. Depending on the depth of that warm air aloft, the ice can be small pellets (sleet), or liquid until it freezes on contact with surfaces (freezing rain). Sleet can be shoveled away. Freezing rain cakes onto trees and roadbeds, creating power outages and making travel especially risky.