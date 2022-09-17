The fall allergy season is getting worse

Pollen’s second season is well underway in Richmond. And like the spring pollen season, Richmond is among the worst in the country. In a 2022 report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Richmond ranked 10th worst out of 100 cities dealing with fall allergies.

Ragweed is the culprit. The plant is very common in central Virginia and throughout the eastern United States, with its greenish-yellow blooms found along roadsides, open fields, and gardens. Ragweed season starts as the plants begin to pollinate in the late summer, peaks in mid-September, then is put to rest after the first freeze of the season.

Similar to the tree pollens of spring, a single plant can release around a million grains in a single day. Dry and windy conditions help spread the pollen across large distances, sometimes more than 100 miles on a particularly windy day.

When winds are lighter, the pollen does not travel as far, tending to settle back to the ground more easily. Like in the spring, a good rain will wash the pollen out of the air for about a day or so, but when the sun comes back out, it cues the plants to send bursts of pollen back into the air.

With the exception of a couple of relatively wet days, ragweed pollen levels have been medium-high since the middle of August in Richmond. Worse, there is evidence that the ragweed season is getting worse and will continue to do so.

The growing season is getting longer, with the last spring freeze trending earlier in the year and the first fall freeze trending later. As a result, ragweed pollen season may begin to extend well into October before finally beginning to ease.

Although it was briefly warmer at the beginning of the 20th century in Richmond, the growing season has gotten about 4 weeks longer over the last couple of generations — about 50 years.

Since weather records were consistently kept on the airport property in 1930, the average date of the first freeze has shifted two weeks later in the calendar, from October 23 to November 6.

While the urban heat island plays some role, the data from Richmond is consistent with the collection of rural and urban data from across the country. Nationally averaged, the growing season is about 2 weeks longer compared to the end of the 19th century.

Even more concerning is the amount of pollen per plant.

In a landmark study from the year 2000, the amount of ragweed pollen was directly connected to the amount of carbon dioxide in the air, regardless of the temperature, or when the season started or stopped.

The analysis revealed that the number of pollen grains released per plant goes up with the increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide — one of the main byproducts of burning coal, oil and natural gas.

Using three controlled chambers, ragweed pollen was measured in air with carbon dioxide concentrations of 280, 370 and 600 parts per million (ppm). The amount of pollen released in each plant nearly doubled between 370 and 600 ppm.

In the year 2000, atmospheric carbon dioxide was 370 ppm, and it has continued to methodically climb. Despite the economic slowdown at the start of the pandemic, the concentration reached 418 ppm earlier this year, with no obvious signs of slowing down.

How much higher carbon dioxide concentration will climb depends on how we produce energy on the global scale during the coming decades, but using the last 20 years as a guide, we would be getting close to that 600 ppm level by the time today’s newborn babies are ready to retire in 2100.

But between the warming climate and the increased amount of carbon dioxide in the air, pollen seasons — both spring and fall — are going to get worse before they begin to get better.

And there is no relief in the much shorter term, either. With some luck, a few small showers may cross central Virginia on Tuesday of next week, but the weather pattern does not suggest a widespread, soaking rain until the last week of the month.