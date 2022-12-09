The search for pre-Christmas snow continues

A couple of small systems push across central Virginia this coming weekend, but neither are expected to bring soaking rain.

These weak systems yield only clouds and perhaps some nuisance sprinkles on Saturday and Sunday mornings. They are also fast movers, meaning they will be in and out over the course of several hours, so expect changeable skies over the weekend with temperatures near normal, or perhaps a little bit below.

Dry and chilly to start next week, but a headline-making storm is expected to move across metro Richmond sometime between late Wednesday and Thursday. This far in advance, the desired details are still out of reach, but for the moment, this storm is most likely to bring rain, and perhaps some ice. But we suspect it will be too warm through the depth of the atmosphere to allow for any substantial snow.

Next week’s storm hits the Rockies on Monday first, then moves into the Plains on Tuesday. In fact, there are early signals that severe local storms — perhaps with tornadoes — may break out in Arkansas, Louisiana, and bordering states on Tuesday as the parent storm continues east.

That same storm will produce a broad area of accumulating snow from Nebraska to Wisconsin on Wednesday before it drags its precipitation through Virginia.

Some especially dry air will be in place across Virginia early next week, as a surge of Arctic air nudges southward from eastern Canada. How fast that cold air retreats ahead of the advancing precipitation will determine if Virginia has a cold rain, or some areas of sleet or freezing rain. Larger amounts of ice and snow appear that they will hold much farther northward into Pennsylvania and interior New England during that time.

Once the precipitation exits Virginia Thursday, a legitimate shot of Arctic air returns, with some gusty cold winds to accompany it. Unlike the last few bouts of Arctic air in Virginia, this one looks like it will have some staying power, keeping temperatures below normal for the following weekend (Dec 17-18) and into early the next week. This means highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the 20s — the most consistently cold period since mid-November.

For those looking further down the road, there are signals of another large system moving across Virginia about 3-4 days before Christmas. There is still much that would need to come together, but if you are hoping for some snow, keep your eyes on the first day of astronomical winter, December 21, for an opportunity.

Not surprisingly, it is challenging to get a white Christmas in Richmond. Using the 1991-2020 climatology, the chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day is only six percent.

But for now, it is still too early to rule it out entirely.

Fall Review

If you thought fall was a little cooler than recent years, you’re right. Meteorological fall, which covers the months between September and November, was the coolest statewide since 2014, which was also the last time the season was cooler than the full 20th century average of 56.3 degrees.

The average fall temperature for the state this year was 56.9 degrees, less than one degree above that 20th century average. But every year between 2015-2021 was at least 1.5 degrees warmer than that average, with 2016 the warmest of the bunch.

We need to go back to 1997 to find a correspondingly cold fall, or one that was more than 1.5 degrees below average.

These statewide averages are based on data from urban, suburban and rural areas back to 1895, so they give a better indication of how much Virginia’s climate is warming. And while Virginia will not have a record warm year in 2022, it will probably finish in the top 20 unless we get a dramatic Arctic outbreak after Christmas. Through the end of November, Virginia is having its 17th warmest calendar year on record, tied with 1979.