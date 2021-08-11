The temperature is rising in central Va. Heat index over 105. Risk of heat illness up, too

Today kicks off a three-day streak of potentially dangerous heat and humidity in central Virginia.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for metro Richmond and most of the surrounding region from noon to 7 p.m., and we may see more for the days ahead if the forecast stays on track.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon will feel like a heat index of up to 106 degrees. Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) values will be in the upper 80s, which means working or exercising in direct sun can stress the body after only 20 minutes.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is just as hot and humid, with highs around 96 degrees in Richmond and a peak afternoon heat index in the 105 to 107 range.

Overnight lows will also be higher than usual, only dropping to the mid-to-upper 70s. That makes it harder for our bodies to recover from hot daytime readings.

A cold front will bring relief early next week, but spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorms may provide some short-lived cooling. Unfortunately, the pop-up downpours could also bring some more damaging wind gusts or hail in isolated or scattered fashion. Storms are more likely for areas north and west of Richmond, with low chances to the south and east.

