The tropics are getting active east and south of Va., but there are no immediate threats

The disturbed weather moseyed offshore over the weekend. After spending some time over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, thunderstorms erupted and tightened into a defined circulation.

That's not an unprecedented way to get an early-season storm, but the next one might take the most typical route.

***

A more distant and still-undefined system in the southern Gulf of Mexico would be the only one with any shot of eventually bringing us some tropical rainfall, perhaps early next week.

But it’s such a long way off, it’s still not even clear how much of its moisture would make it up to Virginia, or even what parts of the Gulf Coast would feel its effects first.

There should be a clearer picture by Thursday or Friday.

Meteorologists have been keeping an eye on this area for longer, as the Bay of Campeche is one of the typical June trouble spots along with the western Caribbean Sea.

Assuming the depression off the Eastern Seaboard becomes Bill first, that Gulf system would then go by the name Claudette, if or when it acquires sustained winds of 39 mph.