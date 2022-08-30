The value of a winter forecast in August

A break in humidity develops Wednesday as some relatively dry air moves in from the north in the morning, yielding a couple of cooler nights before Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday through Sunday all look dry across central Virginia, and the humidity will begin to creep upward again during the weekend. Although it will be noticeably more humid this weekend compared to Thursday and Friday, it will not be especially muggy for the time of year.

Afternoon temperatures from Wednesday through Labor Day will be near normal, generally in the middle to upper 80s. Nights will be in the 60s. Overall, the next several days look quiet, with a chance for scattered showers or thundershowers edging back into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

No big forecast changes regarding the tropics. A broad area of low pressure several hundred miles east of the Caribbean Sea is expected to congeal into a legitimate tropical system in a few days. If that does happen this weekend, it would be called Danielle, but it is much too far away to have any impact on the United States coastline this weekend, so there is no reason to worry about it if you are heading to the beaches from Virginia Beach to Hilton Head.

Very early indications suggest it could come within a few hundred miles of the Southeast coast by the middle of next week, but then the steering winds would turn it back out to sea.

Winter rumblings

There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs. While these are fun and get people excited, there is rarely much precision or consistent skill in winter forecasts this far in advance.

After all, if farmer's almanacs were as good as they claim, their publishers would be enormously wealthy, with investment banks and energy companies beating down their doors for their data, instead of using it to sell paperback books every year.

Admittedly, there are often hints about an upcoming winter hidden within the late summer atmosphere and ocean circulations, but they do not often have a consistent message. You may have heard of things like El Niño, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and the North Atlantic Oscillation. These are all very real, but the correlations to tangible winter weather are not always as straightforward as we might like.

One of the largest clues is the phase of El Niño, which is a periodic warming of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean along the equator. Right now, that part of the Pacific Ocean is in its opposite phase, called La Niña, when the water is cooler than average. As a general rule, winters during a La Niña tend to be drier and warmer than normal across the southern U.S., and cooler and wetter in the northern U.S.

But that doesn’t mean the weather pattern is consistent all winter long. There are always smaller fluctuations within the season, so there’s no reason to think it will be a snowless winter, nor a winter with blockbuster snowfalls.