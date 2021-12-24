The way Christmas trees go from seedlings to your home is changing

For those who enjoy the experience of a natural tree in their home at Christmas, there were challenges this year.
According to Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, the shortage at suburban lots is rooted in events from about 20 years ago. Toward the end of the 1990s, demand for natural trees dropped, devastating the industry. Many farmers were stuck with too many trees, so they either got out of the business or planted far fewer in the first years of the 2000s.
Then the recession hit in 2008-09, slowing the wholesale market even further, and since it takes about 7-10 years for a tree to mature and be ready for market, there are far fewer available than 25 years ago. Demand has more recently accelerated, as a younger generation of families is increasingly concerned about the environment, making an effort to support small businesses, and connecting their kids to their natural surroundings.
Tim O’Neal has run his Christmas tree farm in Amelia for 50 years. His father started planting trees in the mid ‘60s, and Tim has been involved in selling the trees since the early ‘70s. Maintaining the trees is a year-long job, but it is one that he and his wife Laura love. They have seen the same trends in demand as O’Connor; in the last couple of years, they have sold about three times what they normally sell on their seven acres just off of Patrick Henry Highway.
Most tree species that we think of as Christmas trees are pretty hearty, but as the climate warms, some colder weather species, like firs, could be less common. O’Neal has “dabbled with firs” and admitted it just wasn’t cold enough for them to survive, but the Scotch pines and white pines he has are still doing fine. The O’Neals have noticed an increase in insects during drier summers, especially the pine beetles. And although Tim says he has a few more tree issues than his dad, he still manages pretty well.
Not surprisingly, heat and drought threaten trees the most, especially in the first few months after the seedlings are transferred outdoors from the more controlled conditions inside a greenhouse. Nationally, the brutal Pacific Northwest heatwave last June took a toll on the trees in Oregon and Washington. Conditions vary from farm to farm, but O'Connor said about 10% of trees in the ground in that part of the country were damaged from the unprecedented heat.
To manage the risk from the heat, many larger operations have altered their planting schedules. Traditionally, seedlings are planted in the spring. Increasingly, they are now being planted in the fall, to avoid any threat of high heat. Plus, some farmers are using cooling technologies and facilities that already exist to force trees into dormancy, enabling them to grow faster once they emerge.
According to O’Connor, “Using this type of management technique, one grower had trees that were 4 years of age, in the ground on his farm, and they were substantially taller than trees not put into that management system. It’s taken years off of the typical 7 to 10 years needed to get those trees to a harvestable size.”
Accelerating the time between planting and harvest also reduces the annual risk of exposure to high heat and severe drought over the course of the tree’s lifetime.
In the decades to come, depending on how much more the climate warms, other species of trees that are common farther south could become more viable. Cypress Pines perform well in hotter climates, and some, like the Arizona Cypress, are more drought tolerant. So the types of trees may change in the Christmases of the future, but trees will still be available.
Even with the challenges, the O’Neals are optimistic. With a good base of trees in the ground and ready for the years to come, they both say the work is well worth it, seeing the joy that the trees bring to the families who visit their farm.
