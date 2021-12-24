The way Christmas trees go from seedlings to your home is changing

For those who enjoy the experience of a natural tree in their home at Christmas, there were challenges this year.

According to Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, the shortage at suburban lots is rooted in events from about 20 years ago. Toward the end of the 1990s, demand for natural trees dropped, devastating the industry. Many farmers were stuck with too many trees, so they either got out of the business or planted far fewer in the first years of the 2000s.

Then the recession hit in 2008-09, slowing the wholesale market even further, and since it takes about 7-10 years for a tree to mature and be ready for market, there are far fewer available than 25 years ago. Demand has more recently accelerated, as a younger generation of families is increasingly concerned about the environment, making an effort to support small businesses, and connecting their kids to their natural surroundings.