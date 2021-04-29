Severe weather has been off to a very slow start across central Virginia this spring.

There have been strong storms across the commonwealth and elsewhere in the nation, but that worst activity did not take aim at metro Richmond.

Most of the recent storminess in Virginia has been confined to the southern tier from Bristol to Hampton Roads, with only isolated damage reports north of the Interstate 64 corridor.

Statewide, year-to-date numbers show mixed trends. Severe wind reports in Virginia are at a six-year low. The count of 36 is about one-third of the typical levels by the end of April.

Yet severe (1-inch or larger) hail has been more prevalent than other recent years. Preliminary reports gathered by the National Weather Service show hail reports in Virginia at a four-year high of 37, which is slightly above what we'd expect.

There has only been one tornado: it ran for 4 miles in southern Isle of Wight County on March 18. The NWS damage survey estimated its winds at 85 mph, or an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. At this point in 2020 we also had one tornado confirmed in Virginia (with many more to come during Isaias), while 2019 had 18.

***

Looking just at the Richmond region – the metro area and a surrounding ring of counties – damaging storms have made very few hits so far in 2021.

Thunderstorms caused a couple of instances of tree damage in New Kent County on March 31, and Prince George County on April 21. But the handful of thunderstorms that swept over Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield since March were not severe.

Compared with January-to-April counts for previous years, this is the slowest severe weather pace for central Virginia since 2012.

But many of us can't forget what happened later that year: a fierce late June derecho that left a once-in-a-generation swath of wind damage from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.

That's a huge caveat to keep in mind: the stormiest part of the year still lies ahead. A tranquil April doesn't say much about May trends, and means nothing for the summer.

***

Obviously, it's a very good thing that we probably don't recall much about March 28.

The forecast for that warm, breezy Sunday afternoon suggested we'd be in for a rough day, prompting an "enhanced" or 3 out of 5 risk level in the Storm Prediction Center's outlook.

Instead, the storms that day hit well to our northeast across Maryland and New Jersey and also to the south from Georgia to North Carolina. Here, just a dash of rain from the cold front, agitated clouds streaming overhead, but no mayhem.

As a forecaster, it brings a mixture of relief and trying to understand the source of the "bust."

On that day, we developed a storm-suppressing layer of air several thousand feet overhead – convective inhibition or 'CIN' in weather lingo. Had the ground-level air been hot and muggy enough to rise up and through that resistance, the winds aloft were more than strong enough to organize any storms into severe ones.

Luckily, not a single snapped tree report in or near central Virginia.

And when we zoom out to this uneventful spring as a whole, there's no standout reason why storms seem to be avoiding metro Richmond. Just lots of smaller factors, and chance.

It takes the right combination of ingredients at every level of the atmosphere to whip up a severe storm, not just on the surface weather map. That means there are also plenty of reasons why they can defy expectations, for better or worse.

If the dew points at ground-level are a bit too low, if the air 4,000 feet overhead is a bit too warm, or the winds at 20,000 feet are too weak, you may end up with something different, or maybe no threat at all.

Warm fronts may struggle to push their muggy, unstable air to the north, especially in the early part of spring. That explains some of the recent concentration of severe weather in the southernmost part of Virginia.

All of this nuance makes it hard to get specific about a thunderstorm forecast in the format of a column like this.

Some weather patterns flicker warning signs for days in advance, like the vast tornado outbreaks of April 2011. But especially as we get into hotter weather, the risk of bad weather can be tough to narrow down until the storms actually start popping up.

For most of the neighborhoods in metro Richmond, a severe thunderstorm warning hasn't been in effect since last July. And it's been two and a half years since the last tornado warnings in September 2018.

It's a smart idea to make sure you can receive any warnings and heed the safety tips, because those kinds of days will come again.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.