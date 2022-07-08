This summer may be hotter than you think

The summer so far in Richmond has not been especially hot compared to normal.

According to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, Richmond is having its 25th hottest summer on record through the first week in July. The records in Richmond go back to 1887, which puts this year among the hottest one-fifth of Richmond’s summers to this point.

It may not have seemed particularly hot, but that is probably a result of recency bias, meaning humans tend to remember and give more importance to things that have happened recently. This bias is one of the difficulties in understanding the current summer temperatures in the context of the warming climate.

Compared to the human lifespan, planetary warming is happening slowly, but looking back 12,000 years, when the last ice age ended, the warming is astoundingly rapid. Using samples from ice cores, ocean sediments, and sedimentary rocks, NASA estimates that the warming of the last 50 years is ten times faster than the warming that took place as the ice age ended.

So if you had been alive at the end of the last ice age, any warming would have been imperceptible to you.

***

Even as the planet warms, there will be some colder spells from time to time. But one way to evaluate the pace of warming in the last century is to examine the number of record highs versus record lows, both nationally and locally.

Since the beginning of 2020, new daily record high temperatures have outnumbered new daily record low temperatures nationally by a 2-to-1 ratio. That same ratio happened in the 2010s and the first decade of the 2000s. In the 1990s, it was 1.5-to-1.

In a climate that is not warming or cooling, the number of record highs and record lows will be in balance. If anything, new records should be harder to break as time goes on. After all, breaking a record is far easier if there are only 10 years of data to draw from.

In Richmond, that ratio continues to trend upward. Through the first half of the 20th century, those records tended to balance out, but starting in the 1980s, a distinct upward trend began. In the 1990s, the ratio of record highs in Richmond outpaced record lows by 3-to-1. In the 2010s, that ratio was 4-to-1.

There are multiple impacts on the climate system, including localized warming in urban areas, but they alone cannot explain the observed warming of the past 50 years. For comparison, the Arctic is warming about 3-4 times faster than the rest of the planet, and neither Siberia nor Alaska are known for having massive urban growth.

Volcanic eruptions are also important, as they can temporarily reflect incoming energy from the sun, but the carbon dioxide from those eruptions comes from the melting of rocks, and is trivial compared to the total amount in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels.

Certainly, climate has changed in the past, but on a much slower timeframe. Subtle changes in Earth’s orbit and how it is tilted on its axis modify what part of Earth gets the most direct energy from the sun. These orbital changes, known as Milankovitch cycles, are the initial reason why Earth has come in and out of ice ages.

But these changes take thousands of years to develop, meaning the last ice age did not end in a couple of decades. The orbital changes allowed the oceans to absorb more energy from the sun, forcing the carbon dioxide in the oceans to bubble outward into the atmosphere, reinforcing solar warming. This is one of the reasons carbon dioxide gets so much attention with regard to the warming climate. It is now increasing 250 times faster than it did naturally as the ice age ended.

Marshall Shepherd, Director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia, makes a strong analogy. Grass grows naturally, but humans can add fertilizer to change how it grows.