Three storms ahead, but none to bring snow to Richmond

Two significant storm systems will impact metro Richmond in the next week. While a little bit of mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out entirely, both systems are more likely to bring nothing more than soaking rain.

In the shorter term, dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday as temperatures retreat toward normal. Friday brings some gusty breezes, but Saturday will be a good mid-winter day to be outside, with lighter winds and an afternoon temperature in the 40s.

Normal high in Richmond for the last third of January is 48. Normal low is 28.

The first of the two storm systems spreads rain into metro Richmond shortly after sunrise Sunday. A few pockets of sleet are possible as the precipitation gets started in the first hour or two, but a full changeover to rain is expected as temperatures nudge into the 40s during the afternoon.

After a few brief heavier rounds of rain on Sunday afternoon, the sky clears Sunday night, leaving about a quarter to a half-inch of rain in most locations across central Virginia. Although a bit more is possible in some of those heavier rounds, no flooding is expected.

Temperatures will drop near the freezing point on Monday morning, so there is a very small risk of wet surfaces turning icy for the morning commute on Monday. Northwest breezes pick up by Monday afternoon, drying out any surfaces that are still damp from Sunday’s rain.

After a quiet and seasonable Tuesday, the next system arrives between Tuesday night and Wednesday. With its arrival still so far in advance, the particulars are not quite in focus yet.

But like the Sunday system, it will have a similar track. If anything, the center looks to go by slightly farther to the west of Virginia — from Tennessee to western Pennsylvania. Like so many times this season, that puts Virginia on the relatively warm side of the system, much more favorable for either all rain or mixed precipitation with a rapid changeover to rain.

Next week’s storm looks a little bit stronger than the one this Sunday, with a half-inch to an inch of rain as a ballpark first guess. And there is still nothing to suggest rain that would be heavy enough to cause flooding.

Once the Wednesday storm exits, temperatures will dip a little bit below normal for a few days, but like we have repeatedly seen this winter, the cold air just does not have a lot of staying power. There will be a few days with afternoons in the low 40s and lows into the low 20s, but nothing resembling the recent Arctic outbreak around Christmas.

Early signs point to one more significant storm for Virginia before the end of the month, right around Jan. 30, but there is no obvious indication that it will bring snow.

And it is getting late for the season’s first snow. The latest first snow of the season in Richmond in the last 100 years was in 1990-91, when 1.9 inches fell on Feb. 26 — the only measurable snow during the entire season.

Through the 18th of the month, Richmond is having its eighth-warmest January on record, 8.6 degrees above normal, and it is looking more and more likely that January will finish wetter and much warmer than normal, with a real shot at no accumulating snow.