Thursday Weatherline

No new tropical storms on horizon
No new tropical storms are imminent in the wake of Laura, but the busiest weeks of hurricane season still lie ahead. The next disturbance being watched by the National Hurricane Center has low-end odds of developing east of the Lesser Antilles this weekend.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
