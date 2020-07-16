Thursday Weatherline

Summer’s temperatures trending high
Summer is halfway over, climatologically. Richmond’s temperatures are trending above the long-term average, but a bit below last summer. The peak so far has been 94 degrees. Every year since 2004 saw a hotter day by July 15. But next week could see upper 90s.
