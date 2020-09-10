 Skip to main content
Thursday Weatherline
Heavy rains cause flash floods

Downpours dropped 3 to 7 inches of rain in southeastern Virginia on Wednesday. High water covered many roads between Smithfield, Surry and Boykins. Heavy rain is expected along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor today, and more flash floods are possible.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

